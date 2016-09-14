September 14, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Quinn Cicala, Tourneforte, The Gumps, The Hippie & The Punk @The Sentient Bean 

By

click to enlarge Tourneforte
  • Tourneforte

QUINN Cicala returns to Savannah with acoustic guitar in hand. Myrtle Beach native Cicala’ writes songs that stand as beautiful little vignettes of the everyday. Tender moments resonate with punk-inspired tempos and raw, bare vocals.

Myrtle Beach pop-punk band Tourneforte will go acoustic for this special set.

Fraggle-punks The Gumps and folk-punk trio The Hippie & The Punk join the bill.

Thursday, September 15, 7 p.m., $5, all-ages

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

