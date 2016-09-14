Quinn Cicala, Tourneforte, The Gumps, The Hippie & The Punk @The Sentient Bean 

click to enlarge Tourneforte

QUINN Cicala returns to Savannah with acoustic guitar in hand. Myrtle Beach native Cicala’ writes songs that stand as beautiful little vignettes of the everyday. Tender moments resonate with punk-inspired tempos and raw, bare vocals.

Myrtle Beach pop-punk band Tourneforte will go acoustic for this special set.

Fraggle-punks The Gumps and folk-punk trio The Hippie & The Punk join the bill.

Thursday, September 15, 7 p.m., $5, all-ages