Review: A United Kingdom 

A United Kingdom
Rated PG-13 · 111 min. · 2017
Director: Amma Asante
Writer: Guy Hibbert
Cast: Rosamund Pike, Tom Felton, Laura Carmichael, Charlotte Hope and Jack Davenport

    Keanu Reeves is again suitably taciturn as the former assassin who, just when he thought he was out, gets pulled back in, and the criminal world created for the first picture — a landscape in which there exists neutral-zone hotels in which no blood may be spilled – retains its unique appeal.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Feb 14, 2017
    The major liabilities of the first picture have been neatly carried over into this latest endeavor, beginning with the fact that the general prudishness permeating throughout American society makes it impossible for Hollywood to produce an honest, provocative or explicit film about S-E-X and have it receive an R rating.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Feb 14, 2017
    Robert De Niro is in fine form here, particularly when he's taking no prisoners in his stand-up routines.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Jan 31, 2017
A UNITED KINGDOM

***

DIRECTED BY Amma Asante

STARS David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike

The sort of formidable true story that nevertheless doesn’t generally make it into the textbooks handed out during history classes, A United Kingdom centers on the difficulties encountered by a loving couple whose different skin colors meant they had to deal with an astonishing amount of societal prejudices.

David Oyelowo, terrific as Martin Luther King in Selma, here plays another crusader for equal rights: Seretse Khama, a prince who in the 1940s journeys from Bechuanaland (now Botswana) to England to further his education before he returns home to claim the mantle of king. While in London, he meets and falls in love with Ruth Williams (Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike), a secretary who returns his affection.

The two plan to wed, a decision that not only upsets Ruth’s parents but also Seretse’s kinfolk, who bristle at the thought of a white woman becoming queen of their country. The proposed union also faces the wrath of the British government, whose members are outright antagonistic since they’re playing nice with a South Africa that has just recently adopted a policy of apartheid.

The first section of A United Kingdom is the strongest, since the personal problems faced by the couple are more delineated than the political ones that tend to blur during the latter segments. And, as is often the case with historical sagas, the picture relegates lots of fascinating material into a few blocks of text at the end, giving short shrift to the subsequent accomplishments of two people who refused to be defined merely by their physical appearances.

Overall, though, director Amma Asante (Belle) and scripter Guy Hibbert (Eye in the Sky, which made my 10 Best for 2016), working from Susan Williams’ book Colour Bar, have presented a compelling piece that serves as a welcome reminder that, even in the direst of situations and in the most impossible of times, love can indeed trump hate.

    Keanu Reeves is again suitably taciturn as the former assassin who, just when he thought he was out, gets pulled back in, and the criminal world created for the first picture — a landscape in which there exists neutral-zone hotels in which no blood may be spilled – retains its unique appeal.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Feb 14, 2017
    The major liabilities of the first picture have been neatly carried over into this latest endeavor, beginning with the fact that the general prudishness permeating throughout American society makes it impossible for Hollywood to produce an honest, provocative or explicit film about S-E-X and have it receive an R rating.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Feb 14, 2017
    Robert De Niro is in fine form here, particularly when he’s taking no prisoners in his stand-up routines.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Jan 31, 2017
