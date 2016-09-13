September 13, 2016 Film » Film Reviews

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby 

By
Bridget Jones's Baby
Rated R · 122 min. · 2016
Official Site: www.bridgetjonesmovie.com
Director: Sharon Maguire
Writer: Helen Fielding, Emma Thompson and Dan Mazer
Producer: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones and Emma Thompson

  Review: Blair Witch

  • Review: Blair Witch

    As expected, Blair Witch is also presented in the "found footage" format, which was fresh back in '99 but by now has grown exceedingly stale with its overuse in cinema. In fact, "stale" pretty much describes every aspect of this film.
    by Matt Brunson
    Sep 13, 2016
  Review: Snowden

  • Review: Snowden

    The film clearly views Snowden as a hero rather than a traitor, and it cuts no slack for anyone on either side of the political aisle.
    by Matt Brunson
    Sep 13, 2016
  Review: Sully

  • Review: Sully

    Most films need some semblance of villainy to provide dramatic tension, and here it comes in the form of a panel of National Transportation Safety Board investigators determined to prove that a water landing wasn't necessary and Sully could easily have made it back to LaGuardia.
    by Matt Brunson
    Sep 6, 2016
  • More »
BRIDGET JONES'S BABY

BRIDGET JONES’S BABY

***

DIRECTED BY Sharon Maguire

STARS Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth

It’s been 12 years since we’ve last seen Bridget Jones, and while that comes close to the 16 years since we last spotted the Blair Witch, it must be noted that the plucky Brit has certainly held up better. As with The Blair Witch Project, the delightful 2001 feature Bridget Jones’s Diary was followed by a dismal sequel (2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason) — in this case, though, there’s a Happily Ever After in the form of Bridget Jones’s Baby, which proves to be a largely satisfying entry in the franchise.

In this outing, Bridget (Renee Zellweger, again essaying the role that earned her an Oscar nomination) is older but not necessarily wiser, lamenting the fact that she’s alone on her 43rd birthday. But things soon improve on the romantic — well, at least sexual — front, as Bridget first hooks up with an American matchmaking guru (Patrick Dempsey) she meets at a music festival and then, a few days later, with her former lover Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), now unhappily married and on the verge of getting a divorce. Shortly thereafter, Bridget finds herself pregnant, and she sets about attempting to figure out not only which of her two beaus is the father but also which one has captured (or, in the case of Darcy, recaptured) her heart.

Bridget Jones’s Baby takes its time hitting its stride, with early sequences proving to be awkward and forced. But as the plot complications pile up, so do the opportunities for Zellweger and an ace supporting cast (including Emma Thompson, hilariously droll as Bridget’s doctor) to strut their stuff, resulting in a film that ultimately does a fine job in delivering its developments with the right amount of comic kick.

Trailer


