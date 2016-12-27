December 27, 2016 Film » Film Reviews

Review: Fences 

By
Fences
Rated PG-13 · 139 min. · 2016
Official Site: www.fencesmovie.com
Director: Denzel Washington
Writer: August Wilson
Producer: Todd Black, Scott Rudin and Denzel Washington
Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson and Saniyya Sydney

  • Review: Rogue One

  • Review: Rogue One

    While Rogue One never comes close to matching the heights of the series at its most dazzling, it’s still a worthy addition to the canon.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Dec 13, 2016
  • Review: Office Christmas Party

  • Review: Office Christmas Party

    That Kate McKinnon still manages to draw all eyes to her is a testament to her skills – that’s particularly true in Office Christmas Party, since she’s cast as the humorless human resources manager who learns to loosen up before the end credits roll.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Dec 6, 2016
  • Review: Moana

  • Review: Moana

    Again combining a fairly standard morality tale with eye-popping visuals, Disney has another hit in Moana, a rollicking yarn centered on a young lass (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) coming of age on a South Pacific island.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Nov 29, 2016
click to enlarge fences.jpg

FENCES

***1/2

DIRECTED BY Denzel Washington

STARS Denzel Washington, Viola Davis

Stage-to-screen adaptations often fail to expand in ways that take advantage of cinema’s limitless potential, meaning viewers are often left with what’s little more than a filmed play.

For the most part, Fences, based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, falls into that camp, with director Denzel Washington (his third time at the controls, following the solid efforts Antwone Fisher and The Great Debaters) doing very little to fill the parameters of the large screen.

Yet sometimes the material is simply too strong to be crippled by a lack of celluloid dazzle – that was the case with, for instance, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and that’s certainly the case here.

Reprising their roles from the 2010 Broadway revival, Washington and Viola Davis are nothing short of remarkable as Troy and Rose Maxson, living in 1950s Pittsburgh and dealing with issues involving family, infidelity and dashed dreams.

Washington remains so faithful to Wilson (who passed away in 2005, at the age of 60) and his text that he even credits the screenplay solely to the playwright (a far cry from Kenneth Branagh, who earned an Oscar nomination for adapting Shakespeare’s Hamlet verbatim). Between the power of the prose and the potency of the performances, Fences easily earns its screen cred.

Now Playing

Morning
11:30 AM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Fences

Afternoon
12:00 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Fences
12:10 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Fences
12:15 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Fences
12:15 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Fences
12:45 PM Cinemark Bluffton 12
106 Buckwalter Pky. 		Fences
12:45 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Fences
12:50 PM Park Plaza Cinema
33 Office Park Rd., Suit 201 		Fences
12:55 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Fences
1:00 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Fences
1:00 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Fences
1:00 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Fences
1:55 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Fences
3:10 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Fences
3:45 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Fences
3:45 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Fences
3:50 PM Park Plaza Cinema
33 Office Park Rd., Suit 201 		Fences
3:50 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Fences
4:00 PM Cinemark Bluffton 12
106 Buckwalter Pky. 		Fences
4:00 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Fences
4:05 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Fences
4:05 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Fences
4:10 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Fences
4:10 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Fences
4:45 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Fences
6:15 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Fences
6:45 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Fences
6:45 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Fences
6:50 PM Park Plaza Cinema
33 Office Park Rd., Suit 201 		Fences
7:00 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Fences
7:00 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Fences
7:00 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Fences
7:05 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Fences
7:15 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Fences
7:15 PM Cinemark Bluffton 12
106 Buckwalter Pky. 		Fences
7:15 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Fences
7:20 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Fences
9:20 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Fences
9:40 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Fences
9:40 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Fences
9:50 PM Park Plaza Cinema
33 Office Park Rd., Suit 201 		Fences
10:00 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Fences
10:00 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Fences
10:00 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Fences
10:10 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Fences
10:20 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Fences
10:25 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Fences
10:25 PM Cinemark Bluffton 12
106 Buckwalter Pky. 		Fences
10:30 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Fences
  • Review: Rogue One

  • Review: Rogue One

    While Rogue One never comes close to matching the heights of the series at its most dazzling, it’s still a worthy addition to the canon.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Dec 13, 2016
  • Review: Office Christmas Party

  • Review: Office Christmas Party

    That Kate McKinnon still manages to draw all eyes to her is a testament to her skills – that’s particularly true in Office Christmas Party, since she’s cast as the humorless human resources manager who learns to loosen up before the end credits roll.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Dec 6, 2016
  • Review: Moana

  • Review: Moana

    Again combining a fairly standard morality tale with eye-popping visuals, Disney has another hit in Moana, a rollicking yarn centered on a young lass (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) coming of age on a South Pacific island.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Nov 29, 2016
