September 27, 2016 Film » Film Reviews

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Review: Masterminds 

By
Masterminds
Rated PG-13 · 96 min. · 2015
Official Site: relativitymedia.com/film-detail/mastermind
Director: Jared Hess
Writer: Emily Spivey, Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer
Producer: Lorne Michaels and John Goldwyn
Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Ken Marino, Devin Ratray, Jon Daly, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones

Latest in Film Reviews

  • Review: The Magnificent Seven

  • Review: The Magnificent Seven

    While it’s admirable that the filmmakers forged their own path, it’s also lamentable in that, overall, these men aren’t nearly as interesting or as memorable as the 1960 models.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Sep 20, 2016
  • Review: Blair Witch

  • Review: Blair Witch

    As expected, Blair Witch is also presented in the “found footage” format, which was fresh back in ’99 but by now has grown exceedingly stale with its overuse in cinema. In fact, “stale” pretty much describes every aspect of this film.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Sep 13, 2016
  • Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

  • Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

    As the plot complications pile up, so do the opportunities for Zellweger and an ace supporting cast.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Sep 13, 2016
  • More »
click to enlarge mastermindsthumb-1428008736598_large.jpg

MASTERMINDS

**1/2

DIRECTED BY Jared Hess

STARS Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Wiig

Nobody would ever mistake Masterminds for a good movie — it’s sloppy, it’s cartoonish, and it takes an incredible and unbelievable true-life tale and needlessly gilds the lily, piling on extra absurdities to the point that any given film in, say, the Shrek or A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise looks like an exercise in cinema verité by comparison. But Masterminds is a comedy first and foremost, and it would be criminal to deny the huge laughs strewn throughout, sneakily exploding like depth charges at random intervals.

The movie is based on the 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery that took place in Charlotte, and scripters Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer and Emily Spivey refused to change the names to protect the stupid. Zach Galifianakis plays David Ghantt, a Loomis Fargo employee who’s convinced by former co-worker Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig) and her sleazy associate Steve Chambers (Owen Wilson) that it would be a good idea to swipe $17 million from the company vaults. A flight to Mexico, a tenacious cop (Leslie Jones), and a wisecracking hit man (Jason Sudeikis) eventually figure in the proceedings.

Three of the four Ghostbusters take part in the film, with Wiig effective as always, Jones doing what she can with a paper-thin role, and Leslie McKinnon amusing as Ghantt’s fiancée. Galifianakis and Wilson play more stereotypical hicks, with the former comfortably in his element and the latter trying mighty hard to pretend he’s a Southern fried imbecile and even harder to convince viewers that he’s a ruthless, loathsome guy.

Most of the humor is broad, and, as usual, there’s an overreliance on the sort of scatological material that will only crack up fratboys and 5-year-old boys. But there are also some genuine beauties on display, from a hysterical crack namedropping Kenny Rogers to the hired assassin’s attitude toward Chambers’ seemingly dimwitted sons. Masterminds may be short on brains, but it’s fairly well-stocked when it comes to funny bones.

Trailer


Now Playing

Afternoon
4:00 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Masterminds
4:00 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Masterminds
4:00 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Masterminds
4:20 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Masterminds
4:35 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Masterminds
4:45 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Masterminds
5:00 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Masterminds
5:15 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Masterminds
5:20 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Masterminds
5:25 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Masterminds
7:00 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Masterminds
7:00 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Masterminds
7:10 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Masterminds
7:15 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Masterminds
7:15 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Masterminds
7:15 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Masterminds
7:25 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Masterminds
7:30 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Masterminds
7:40 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Masterminds
7:45 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Masterminds
9:30 PM Northridge Cinema 10
435 William Hilton Pky. 		Masterminds
9:35 PM Carmike 10 (Savannah)
511 Stephenson Ave. 		Masterminds
9:40 PM Royal Cinemas & IMAX
5 Towne Center Court 		Masterminds
9:40 PM Carmike Wynnsong 11 (Savannah)
1150 Shawnee St. 		Masterminds
9:45 PM Spotlight Theatres Eisenhower Square Cinema 6
1100 Eisenhower Dr. 		Masterminds
9:45 PM GTC Pooler Stadium Cinemas 12
425 Pooler Pky. 		Masterminds
9:50 PM Carmike Cinema 12 (Statesboro)
610 Brannen St. 		Masterminds
10:00 PM GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
565 West Oglethorpe Hwy. 		Masterminds
10:00 PM Frank Theatres - Victory Square Stadium 9 (Savannah)
1901 E. Victory Dr. 		Masterminds
10:00 PM Regal Savannah Stadium 10
1132 Shawnee St. 		Masterminds

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Film Reviews »

More by Matt Brunson

  • Review: The Magnificent Seven

  • Review: The Magnificent Seven

    While it’s admirable that the filmmakers forged their own path, it’s also lamentable in that, overall, these men aren’t nearly as interesting or as memorable as the 1960 models.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Sep 20, 2016
  • Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

  • Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

    As the plot complications pile up, so do the opportunities for Zellweger and an ace supporting cast.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Sep 13, 2016
  • Review: Blair Witch

  • Review: Blair Witch

    As expected, Blair Witch is also presented in the “found footage” format, which was fresh back in ’99 but by now has grown exceedingly stale with its overuse in cinema. In fact, “stale” pretty much describes every aspect of this film.
    • by Matt Brunson
    • Sep 13, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 09.30.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Movies This Week

More Filmtimes

or

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation