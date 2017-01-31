January 31, 2017 Film » Film Reviews

Review: The Comedian 

By
The Comedian
Rated R · 119 min. · 2017
Official Site: sonyclassics.com/thecomedian/#
Director: Taylor Hackford
Writer: Lewis Friedman and Richard LaGravenese
Cast: Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, Veronica Ferres, Charles Grodin, Cloris Leachman, Patti LuPone, Lois Smith and Harvey Keitel

click to enlarge deniro-e1484428549624.jpg

THE COMEDIAN

***

The good news is that Robert De Niro has backed away from delivering grotesque performances in unwatchable atrocities – well, for one picture anyhow.

De Niro, whose 2016 vehicle Dirty Grandpa placed high on countless 10 Worst lists (mine included), has occasionally stirred from his paycheck-snatching stupor to remind viewers that the talent within can still be stoked from time to time. It was on view in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, it was on tap in 2015’s The Intern, and it’s on display in The Comedian.

Directed by Taylor Hackford (Ray) and co-written by a quartet that includes producer Art Linson (The Untouchables) and veteran scribe Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), The Comedian is a ragged but often uproarious piece about Jackie Burke (De Niro), a struggling stand-up comic best known for his starring role on an inane sitcom from an earlier decade. As his agent (Edie Falco) is kept busy trying to find anyone who will hire him, Jackie ends up befriending Harmony (Leslie Mann, typically excellent), a single woman dealing with her own set of issues.

A two-hour seriocomedy that could stand being trimmed by about 15 minutes, The Comedian benefits from the nice rapport between De Niro and Mann, the contributions of a knockout supporting cast (including Danny DeVito, De Niro’s Midnight Run co-star Charles Grodin, and, in a nice nod to their Scorsese collaborations, Harvey Keitel), and hard-edged humor that isn’t afraid to go for the low blow.

De Niro is in fine form here, particularly when he’s taking no prisoners in his stand-up routines. I’d say let’s wait and see what he does for an encore, but the track record suggests he’ll be back to churning out dismal duds in no time. For the moment, though, it’s nice to see him deserving cheers rather than jeers.

Trailer


