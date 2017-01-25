Rollin’ & Tumblin’ matches Southbound with Savannah Music Festival 

FOR THE past three years. Southbound Brewing Company and the Savannah Music Festival have teamed up to produce a Savannah Music Festival exclusive beer dubbed Rollin’ & Tumblin’ IPA.

On February 4, Southbound and the Savannah Music Festival will celebrate the release of Rollin’ & Tumblin’ with a party that features some great music, good food and some select beers from Southbound.

The match between Southbound and the SMF makes a lot of sense. The Music Festival always provides a fantastic lineup of musicians that covers a wide spectrum of musical styles. Southbound has, from its beginnings, used music as an inspiration for its beers, many of which have names derived from one musical source or another.

click to enlarge

Rollin’ & Tumblin’ shares a moniker with a song first recorded here in Georgia by Hambone Willie Newbern in 1929. In its 90-year history the song has been covered in one form or another by a wide range of musicians including Charley Patton, John Lee Hooker, Sunnyland Slim, Cindi Lauper, and R.L. Burnside just to name a few.

Carly Wiggins, co-founder of Southbound Brewing, puts it this way: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Savannah Music Festival and to host the line up release event here at the brewery. Music, community, and craft beer go hand in hand and we are always inspired by the talented artists that visit our city during this event.”

A beer named after one of the classic blues songs has to have a great blues musician to send it off. This years event will feature a performance by Lurrie Bell, a Grammy-nominated blues guitarist.

Steeped in the rich Chicago blues tradition Bell is quickly becoming one of the blues hottest artists. His most recent album is nominated for a 2017 Grammy award for “Best Traditional Blues Album.”

You can’t have a craft beer release party without good food so this years event will feature food for purchase from Bowtie Barbecue Co. Bowtie’s presence isn’t a surprise as they have had relationship with Southbound since they opened last year.

Corbin Parker, Bowtie’s owner, says “We’re always excited about anything we get to do with Southbound. We’ve got a pretty strong relationship, between our barbecue sauce that uses Hop’lin IPA and our collaborative ginger beer we have on tap. It’s always a treat joining the festivities at Southbound.”

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ isn’t the only beer you’ll be able to drink at this event of course. Southbound will have all their core beer on tap. There will even be a few less common brews available including a double IPA take called Rollin’ & Stumblin.’ You’ll be able to find this DIPA in bottles after the party but this will be the first time you’ll be able to taste it.

The party doesn’t end on February 4th though. The Savannah Music Festival runs from March 23-April 4 and Rollin’ and Tumblin’ is around for a during the Festival and at many of the shows.

The Savannah Music Festival may already be a world renown event but Wiggins says they are happy to help spread the word.

“We are especially excited to carry on with the tradition of brewing Rollin’ and Tumblin’ for the Savannah Music Festival and to have it released farther into our new territories to help promote this amazing event.”