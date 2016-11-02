Roxy Roca @Barrelhouse South 

click to enlarge

Bring in the Thursday funk with Roxy Roca. With 600 shows under their belt and three released albums, the Austin, Texas-based band hearkens the greats like James Brown, Chubby Checker, Little Richard, and Sly and the Family Stone with gritty, powerhouse soul and intrepid rock 'n’ roll attack.

It’s a full-blown funk ensemble featuring guitar, vocals, drums, trumpet, trombone, and bass, and the show’s earned the high praises of stars like Tempatations vocalist Larry Braggs and Drivin N Cryin’s Kevin Kinney.

The band released a new full-length, Ain’t Nothin’ Fancy, last year. With punchy bass, brassy gumption and party-starting rhythm, cuts like “Try My Love” and “Cornbread” are guaranteed to get audiences on the dance floor.

Thursday, November 3, 10 p.m., free, 21+