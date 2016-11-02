November 02, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Roxy Roca @Barrelhouse South 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge roxy1-1.jpg

Bring in the Thursday funk with Roxy Roca. With 600 shows under their belt and three released albums, the Austin, Texas-based band hearkens the greats like James Brown, Chubby Checker, Little Richard, and Sly and the Family Stone with gritty, powerhouse soul and intrepid rock 'n’ roll attack.

It’s a full-blown funk ensemble featuring guitar, vocals, drums, trumpet, trombone, and bass, and the show’s earned the high praises of stars like Tempatations vocalist Larry Braggs and Drivin N Cryin’s Kevin Kinney.

The band released a new full-length, Ain’t Nothin’ Fancy, last year. With punchy bass, brassy gumption and party-starting rhythm, cuts like “Try My Love” and “Cornbread” are guaranteed to get audiences on the dance floor.

Thursday, November 3, 10 p.m., free, 21+

Tags: , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of Roxy Roca, Barrelhouse South

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 11.01.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation