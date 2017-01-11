Savannah Baroque @St John's Episcopal Church 

click to enlarge

TRAVEL back in time with Savannah Baroque, a unique collective of professional performers who are bringing the sounds of early music to Savannah audiences. With Anne Acker on harpsichord, Marcy Jean Brenner on viol da gamba (a bowed, fretted, and stringed instrument popular in the Renaissance and Baroque periods), Ann Cafferty on violin, Jeana Melilli on flute, and sopranos Ashley Roper and Tina Zenker Williams on vocals, this group of talented women brings the past to life with their compositions.

Savannah Baroque offers two historically-informed performances this weekend at St. John’s Church in downtown Savannah. Riffing on themes of love, loss, joy and sorrow, the troupe will play works by Handel, Dowland, Marais, Couperin, Rameau, Scarlatti, and more. Savannah’s only baroque music group looks forward to engaging the senses and stirring emotion in their listeners, just as the early composers intended.

Friday, January 13, 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. (two performances), $20 general admission, $15 students and seniors, all-ages