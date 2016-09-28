September 28, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Savannah Children’s Museum Benefit Concert @Savannah Children’s Museum 

By

Latest in Music Features

SUPPORT education, exploration, and creativity at the 2016 Savannah Children’s Museum Benefit Concert. Local acoustic/folk band The Accomplices and bluesmen Bottles & Cans provide engaging entertainment as attendees enjoy fresh food truck fare, including sandwiches from Frankie N Flynn and tacos from Dark Shark Taco Attack, and sip beer and wine at the cash bar.

All proceeds benefit the expansion of Savannah Children’s Museum programs that focus on STEAM-based learning, environmental education, health and wellness, and literacy.

Friday, September 30, doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., $15 advance, $20 at the door

Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 09.27.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation