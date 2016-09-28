Savannah Children’s Museum Benefit Concert @Savannah Children’s Museum 

SUPPORT education, exploration, and creativity at the 2016 Savannah Children’s Museum Benefit Concert. Local acoustic/folk band The Accomplices and bluesmen Bottles & Cans provide engaging entertainment as attendees enjoy fresh food truck fare, including sandwiches from Frankie N Flynn and tacos from Dark Shark Taco Attack, and sip beer and wine at the cash bar.

All proceeds benefit the expansion of Savannah Children’s Museum programs that focus on STEAM-based learning, environmental education, health and wellness, and literacy.

Friday, September 30, doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., $15 advance, $20 at the door