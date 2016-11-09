Savannah Music Festival Season Kickoff Concert @Charles H. Morris Center 

click to enlarge

IT seems wild that we’re already thinking about March 2017, but here we are: it’s time to hear the initial 2017 Savannah Music Festival and celebrate all the great talent that heads our way in the spring.

Ring in the festivities for free (!!!) with the sounds of bluegrass band Flatt Lonesome. The project of siblings Kelsi Robertson Harrigill, Buddy Robertson, and Charli Robertson, Flatt Lonesome has become a Grand Ole Opry favorite and has fetched a number of International Bluegrass Music Awards, including Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Game of Thrones fans, be sure to check out their cover of the show’s main theme, recorded for Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction station earlier this year.

Thursday, November 10, doors at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m., free