Savannah Philharmonic: Couture in Concert with James Hogan @Hilton DeSoto 

Fashion and music come together elegantly this weekend when designer James Hogan teams up with our own Savannah Philharmonic.

Enjoy live entertainment and a New York-style runway show featuring styles for men and women from Hogan’s collection. The acclaimed designer, a Massachusetts native with boutiques in his home state and Savannah, has had his label in Barney’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

A trio of Philharmonic musicians, featuring Sinisa Ciric, Erica Monkman, and Kristin King will provide the musical entertainment, and guests can enjoy dinner from buffet stations and an open bar from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 6:30 p.m., $125+