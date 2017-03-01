March 01, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Savannah Philharmonic: Couture in Concert with James Hogan @Hilton DeSoto 

By

click to enlarge music-bandapge_philharmonickristin-25.jpg

Fashion and music come together elegantly this weekend when designer James Hogan teams up with our own Savannah Philharmonic.

Enjoy live entertainment and a New York-style runway show featuring styles for men and women from Hogan’s collection. The acclaimed designer, a Massachusetts native with boutiques in his home state and Savannah, has had his label in Barney’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

A trio of Philharmonic musicians, featuring Sinisa Ciric, Erica Monkman, and Kristin King will provide the musical entertainment, and guests can enjoy dinner from buffet stations and an open bar from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 6:30 p.m., $125+

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

