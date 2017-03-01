Savannah Philharmonic: Couture in Concert with James Hogan @Hilton DeSoto 

Fashion and music come together elegantly this weekend when designer James Hogan teams up with our own Savannah Philharmonic.
Enjoy live entertainment and a New York-style runway show featuring styles for men and women from Hogan’s collection. The acclaimed designer, a Massachusetts native with boutiques in his home state and Savannah, has had his label in Barney’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.
A trio of Philharmonic musicians, featuring Sinisa Ciric, Erica Monkman, and Kristin King will provide the musical entertainment, and guests can enjoy dinner from buffet stations and an open bar from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6, 6:30 p.m., $125+
@ The Sentient Bean – A poetry and music open mic with an emphasis on… (more)
@ Bayou Cafe – Rock 'n' roll on River Street.… (more)
Wrong Soft Option
I have been waiting on a lot of these bands to come here, particularly Unearth....last…
This event will be amazing and Tim has poured his heart and soul to guarantee…