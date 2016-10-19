October 19, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Savannah Voice Festival Goodwill Concert @Christ Church Episcopal 

IN LIGHT of Hurricane Matthew, The Savannah Voice Festival’s Maria Zouves and Sherrill Milnes have created a unique program for Savannah’s citizens to enjoy for free.

While their calendar originally held an Autumn VOICES fundraiser for Thursday, Zouves felt the community could use encouragement, hope, and unity in the aftermath of the storm.

The vocal music organization invites neighbors to set down their chainsaws and rakes momentarily to enjoy an evening of beautiful, uplifting music. The concert will be followed by a reception with cookies and punch.

Thursday, October 20, 6 p.m., free, all-ages

 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

