Savannah Voice Festival Goodwill Concert @Christ Church Episcopal 

IN LIGHT of Hurricane Matthew, The Savannah Voice Festival’s Maria Zouves and Sherrill Milnes have created a unique program for Savannah’s citizens to enjoy for free.

While their calendar originally held an Autumn VOICES fundraiser for Thursday, Zouves felt the community could use encouragement, hope, and unity in the aftermath of the storm.

The vocal music organization invites neighbors to set down their chainsaws and rakes momentarily to enjoy an evening of beautiful, uplifting music. The concert will be followed by a reception with cookies and punch.

Thursday, October 20, 6 p.m., free, all-ages