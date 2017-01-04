SECT, Advent, Jesus Piece, Eternal Sleep, Vein @The Wormhole 

click to enlarge Jesus Piece

IT's A new era at The Wormhole: the Starland bar has taken advantage of the revised alcohol ordinance and will now host shows for folks aged 18 and up. Woo! Celebrate with a stacked bill of heavy bands from all over the place.

SECT self-released an eruptive self-titled debut LP in 2016 that won over the hardcore world. The crushing, grimy sound was enough to ensnare fans, but the players alone was enough to catch their eyes and ears. With vocalist Chris Colohan of Cursed, guitarist James Chang, formerly of Catharsis, guitarist Scott Crouse of Earth Crisis, bassist Ian Edwards, also of Earth Crisis, and drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy, it’s an unusual supergroup lineup that just works.

They’re joined by metal-infused hardcore band Advent, returning after a six-year break, the explosive Jesus Piece (they played the now-gone Savannah DIY spot The Furnace last year), Pittsburgh’s Eternal Sleep, Boston experimental hardcore act Vein, and Absolute Suffering of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Friday, January 6, doors at 8:30, $10 advance tickets via 912shows.bigcartel.com