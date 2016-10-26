Sinners and Saints, Amigo, The Mercers @The Wormhole 

click to enlarge

Charlotte’s finest take over The Wormhole this weekend. Sinners & Saints have earned a loyal following in their five years as a band, opening for the likes of Flogging Molly, Shovels and Rope, and more. Theirs is a whiskey-soaked, high-energy show for those who like their Americana raw and harmonious.

Amigo dishes out country rock with rockabilly, honky-tonk, and roots influences.

The Mercers is a newer Savannah band featuring Wormhole happy hour crooners Mitchell Miller and Nico Dylan with John Pruitt on percussion.

Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m.