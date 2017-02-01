February 01, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

So Long, Not Farewell: The Accomplices with City Hotel @Service Brewing 

click to enlarge music-bandpage_accomplicesjwaits-21.jpg

LAST month, Colleen Heine and Zach Smith of The Accomplices uprooted and followed their adventurous spirits to Colorado. Two of Savannah’s favorite pickers may be living on the other side of the country now, but their departure isn’t a goodbye, just a "see you later." That said, local shows from the award-winning roots band are gonna be a rarity, so head down to Service Brewing to say hey and get your Accomplices fix.

Longtime Accomplices collaborators City Hotel open up the show. The two bands have been intertwined for years, sharing bills and even starting new projects together like Paving Gravy, Tybee Island Social Club’s house Bluegrass Brunch band.

For $25, attendees get a 36 oz. beer tasting, a tour of Service Brewing, and housemade non-alcoholic root beer compliments of the Brewmaster. A food truck will be on-site to keep patrons full and happy.

Friday, February 3, 7 p.m., $25, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

