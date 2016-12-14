Solomon's Ghost, Awaken the Dawn, Amor Exitium @The Space Station at Starlandia Supply 

HAVE you heard? There’s a new all-ages space in town. That’s right: Savannah’s favorite emporium for used art supplies and other creative pursuits has snapped up the space next door and will be turning it into a workshop, gallery, and show space. The first official show that’ll happen in the space is a varied Coastal Rock Productions bill.
Solomon’s Ghost has made their mark in their hometown of Statesboro with a blend of extreme metal, prog, and melodic guitar riffs. Awaken The Dawn, the Savannah-based metal/deathcore band, has been on hiatus for almost a year; their Space Station show welcomes the band back with a new lineup. Rounding out the bill is Savannah’s Amor Exitium, specializing in emo and melodic hardcore.
Stay tuned for more info on what The Space Station has to offer in 2017.
Friday, December 16, 7:30 p.m., $6, all-ages
@ The Jinx – Sludge champions Crowbar come to town with acclaimed metal act… (more)
@ The Sentient Bean – A poetry and music open mic with an emphasis on… (more)
UU proudly supports its excellent music component, lead by the very talented and versatile Kelly…
Please inform us as to exactly where on UGA's large campus the December 4th meeting…
Please inform us as to exactly where on UGA's large campus the December 4th meeting…