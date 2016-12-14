Solomon's Ghost, Awaken the Dawn, Amor Exitium @The Space Station at Starlandia Supply 

click to enlarge

HAVE you heard? There’s a new all-ages space in town. That’s right: Savannah’s favorite emporium for used art supplies and other creative pursuits has snapped up the space next door and will be turning it into a workshop, gallery, and show space. The first official show that’ll happen in the space is a varied Coastal Rock Productions bill.

Solomon’s Ghost has made their mark in their hometown of Statesboro with a blend of extreme metal, prog, and melodic guitar riffs. Awaken The Dawn, the Savannah-based metal/deathcore band, has been on hiatus for almost a year; their Space Station show welcomes the band back with a new lineup. Rounding out the bill is Savannah’s Amor Exitium, specializing in emo and melodic hardcore.

Stay tuned for more info on what The Space Station has to offer in 2017.

Friday, December 16, 7:30 p.m., $6, all-ages