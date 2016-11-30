Something for the Kids Fest @Dollhouse Productions 

click to enlarge

GET heavy for a good cause down at the Dollhouse. Something for the Kids Fest takes a hands-on approach to holiday philanthropy: proceeds from the day-long music festival will directly help less fortunate families in the Savannah area through a post-show holiday gift shopping spree, conducted by the performers themselves.

The little festival’s lineup boasts a diverse blend of alternative, metal, hardcore, and emo from all around the region.

Twin Studies, a duo spinning a dreamy, gauzy kind of shoegaze-ridden pop, comes down from Atlanta for the festivities. With watery reverb, soaring synthesizers, and hazy, ambient vocals, it’s a stark contrast to some of the day’s rowdier fare.

Yashira played Dollhouse in May alongside Code Orange, Down In It, and Without. The Jacksonville four-piece wields bristling, ferocious post-metal like a battle ax and just released a fresh single, “Surmise,” on November 10.

Charleston’s False Light churns out unbridled powerviolence-influenced hardcore with grindcore intensity. The band recently wrapped a tour with Italian hardcore outfit Discomfort after the two bands released a split LP together.

There are plenty of familiar faces on the bill, including Savannah/Beaufort’s own Big Awesome, Kings of Summer (featuring ex-members of Word Travels Fast), Savannah metal band Vatican, South Carolina’s Riot Stares, Second Death, Between Symmetries, and Ana Mei, playing their very first show.

Saturday, December 3, $12 or $10 with donation of a new toy, 3 p.m.