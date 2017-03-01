March 01, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Songs and Stories: Aaron Paul Zimmer and Jason Bible @The Sentient Bean 

By

click to enlarge music-bandpage_biblezimmer-25.jpg

ENJOY an evening of music from two of Savannah’s favorite songwriters.

Country and roots music fans can find Jason Bible fronting The Train Wrecks and Aaron Paul Zimmer as a leading man in City Hotel. At Friday’s one-of-a-kind show, the two singer-songwriters will take turns sharing their original songs and the stories behind them.

Bible released his first solo album last year, following The Train Wrecks’ third studio album, We Roll On.

Zimmer will break out solo material along with a few City Hotel tunes from the band’s two-album discography.

Friday, March 3, 8 p.m., $5, all-ages

