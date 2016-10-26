October 26, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Southbound Halloween Party @Southbound Brewing Company 

By

Latest in Music

Get boozy over at Southbound! The local brewery has teamed up with Graveface Records to present a seasonal beer, Midnight Offering. And nope, it’s not pumpkin-flavored! Using Graveface’s unique PERC Coffee Roasters bean blend—a dark and delicious brew—the beer’s an Imperial Coffee Oatmeal Porter that’s perfect for fall.

Take a tour of the Southbound facilities and taste a variety of beers while DJ Doc Ock spins vinyl and Graveface peddles their wares in a pop-up shop. Hungry? The new Savannah BowTie Barbecue Co. will be slingin’ hog.

Admission includes six six-ounce beer samples, a guided tour of Southbound HQ, and a souvenir (choose from a six-pack of year-round beer or a koozie). A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

Friday, October 28, 5:30 p.m., $20, 21+

Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

  • A Big Gigantic Sound

  • A Big Gigantic Sound

    With drums, a saxophone, a keyboard, and a laptop, Big Gigantic has revolutionized EDM
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Oct 26, 2016
  • Music to move mountains

  • Music to move mountains

    Pianist John Burke finds inspiration in the natural sciences on new album
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Oct 26, 2016
  • Hallowing @Wild Wing Caf&eacute;

  • Hallowing @Wild Wing Café

    Arrive in costume for a chance to win cold, hard cash, prizes, and more
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Oct 26, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 10.25.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation