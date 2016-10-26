Southbound Halloween Party @Southbound Brewing Company 

Get boozy over at Southbound! The local brewery has teamed up with Graveface Records to present a seasonal beer, Midnight Offering. And nope, it’s not pumpkin-flavored! Using Graveface’s unique PERC Coffee Roasters bean blend—a dark and delicious brew—the beer’s an Imperial Coffee Oatmeal Porter that’s perfect for fall.

Take a tour of the Southbound facilities and taste a variety of beers while DJ Doc Ock spins vinyl and Graveface peddles their wares in a pop-up shop. Hungry? The new Savannah BowTie Barbecue Co. will be slingin’ hog.

Admission includes six six-ounce beer samples, a guided tour of Southbound HQ, and a souvenir (choose from a six-pack of year-round beer or a koozie). A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

Friday, October 28, 5:30 p.m., $20, 21+