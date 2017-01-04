January 04, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Stopover in the Yard @The Grey 

click to enlarge stopover1-1.jpg

WELCOME 2017 with a great lunch and great music in the Yard at The Grey.

Savannah Stopover’s oh-so-Savannah series, which features food fresh off the grill and a rotating schedule of musicians from the region, is back and even better: every date will benefit a local charity or organization.

The January 6 date acts as a benefit for Savannah Children’s Choir, with musical entertainment coming from none other than the Choir itself! Bring the whole crew and dig into a meal of hot dogs, burgers, hot chocolate, and much more. It’s just $25 for a plate, drink, and show, and $4 of each ticket goes directly to the Choir.

Mark your calendars for future Stopovers in the Yard, including February 11, a benefit for University of Georgia’s Marine Extension Oyster Hatchery, March 11, benefitting Rape Crisis Center of The Coastal Empire, April 8, benefitting Savannah Bicycle Campaign, and May 13, benefitting Telfair Museums Art 912.

Saturday, January 7, 11:30 a.m., $25, all-ages

