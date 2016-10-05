Stronger Sex, The Gumps, Dip @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge Stronger Sex

IT'S an eclectic bill on Whitaker Street Thursday night as Stronger Sex, The Gumps, and Dip take the stage.

Stronger Sex is in town from Washington, D.C. The noise-pop band takes experimental risks in spinning their hooky melodies. Flush with theatrics and danceable rhythms, the sound’s anchored by synths, keys, and dual vocals.

Dip and The Gumps are among Savannah’s favorite live shows, offering unpredictable fun and wild hijinks that will pepper your Instagram feed the next morning. Make sure you witness it all first-hand.

DJ-MP3WAY will keep the crowd going after the bands have left the stage.

Thursday, October 6, 9 p.m., free, 21+