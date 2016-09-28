September 28, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music Features

Sunday Recital: Bill Smith @Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah 

By

SAVANNAH'S own Bill Smith will perform a solo concert at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.

A public school music for 23 years, Smith can often be found playing a mix of jazz and Brazilian tunes alongside vocalist Ellen Gross. For this special solo concert, he’ll present a mix of jazz, classical, and Irish guitar numbers, and some mandolin and Irish whistle pieces.

Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m., all-ages

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

