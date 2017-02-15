Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers @El-Rocko Lounge 

Start your week with a sweeping journey to the past. The New York City-based hot jazz, blues and swing band Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers combines vintage class and modern cool with an unforgettable and stylish show.

click to enlarge Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers

Led by vocalist Sweet Megg, who found early influence in the likes of Bessie Smith, Etta James, and Koko Taylor, the group keeps it eclectic through flashes of Harlem swing, Parisian cabaret, and gut bucket blues in their sound.

With guitar, bass, saxophone, and Megg’s soulful, classic vocals, the group is sure to melt away your work week blues. Swing dancers welcome!

Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, 9 p.m., free, 21+