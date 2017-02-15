February 15, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers @El-Rocko Lounge 

By

Latest in Music

Start your week with a sweeping journey to the past. The New York City-based hot jazz, blues and swing band Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers combines vintage class and modern cool with an unforgettable and stylish show.

click to enlarge Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers
  • Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers

Led by vocalist Sweet Megg, who found early influence in the likes of Bessie Smith, Etta James, and Koko Taylor, the group keeps it eclectic through flashes of Harlem swing, Parisian cabaret, and gut bucket blues in their sound.

With guitar, bass, saxophone, and Megg’s soulful, classic vocals, the group is sure to melt away your work week blues. Swing dancers welcome!

Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, 9 p.m., free, 21+

Tags: , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of Sweet Megg And The Wayfarers, El-Rocko Lounge

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 02.14.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation