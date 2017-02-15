February 15, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music Features

Swing into Spring with Velvet Caravan @Trinity UMC 

click to enlarge velvet_caravan.jpg

OUR hometown kings of swing are back! Fresh off a string of banner performances—including concerts at the world-famous Iridium in New York City and World Café Live in Philadelphia—gypsy-jazz outfit Velvet Caravan returns to perform at Trinity United Methodist Church.

For the in-demand rising stars, Savannah shows are becoming a rarity, but violinist Ricardo Ochoa, bassist Eric Dunn, pianist/accordionist Jared Hall, percussionist Jesse Monkman, and new guitarist Jimmy Grant are treating fans with an intimate show in a space with excellent acoustics.

Since founding guitarist Sasha Strunjas departed, several talented musicians have taken over six-string duties. Grant, hailing from Oakland, California, has contributed his skills in addition to Brooklyn’s Tim Clement and Savannah’s own Jackson Evans.

With Grant in Savannah, the band is making plans to record the follow-up to their treasured debut LP, Acoustic in Nature.

Thursday, February 16, 7:30 p.m., $20, all-ages

