October 26, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Aquaducks @Congress Street Social Club 

By

Latest in Music

Feel like funkin’ Halloween up? Stroll over to Social Club to get down with The Aquaducks. The Nashville-based band, which features keyboards, drums, guitar, bass, sax, trumpet, and additional percussion, is ready to deliver an unforgettable show for the masses. From their humble beginnings as Belmont University Battle of the Bands champions, The Aquaducks have garnered a following for their high-energy shows that encourage the crowd to cut the rug and stay all night.

The band’s on tour in support of their latest album, Live at the Beast, and their Social Club bash is set to be a MarioKart-themed show—if you’re barhopping your way through downtown, hit the star power and high-tail it down East Congress to Social.

Friday, October 28, 9 p.m., free, 21+

Tags: , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of Aquaducks, Congress Street Social Club

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

  • A Big Gigantic Sound

  • A Big Gigantic Sound

    With drums, a saxophone, a keyboard, and a laptop, Big Gigantic has revolutionized EDM
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Oct 26, 2016
  • Music to move mountains

  • Music to move mountains

    Pianist John Burke finds inspiration in the natural sciences on new album
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Oct 26, 2016
  • Hallowing @Wild Wing Caf&eacute;

  • Hallowing @Wild Wing Café

    Arrive in costume for a chance to win cold, hard cash, prizes, and more
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Oct 26, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 10.25.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation