The Aquaducks @Congress Street Social Club 

Feel like funkin’ Halloween up? Stroll over to Social Club to get down with The Aquaducks. The Nashville-based band, which features keyboards, drums, guitar, bass, sax, trumpet, and additional percussion, is ready to deliver an unforgettable show for the masses. From their humble beginnings as Belmont University Battle of the Bands champions, The Aquaducks have garnered a following for their high-energy shows that encourage the crowd to cut the rug and stay all night.

The band’s on tour in support of their latest album, Live at the Beast, and their Social Club bash is set to be a MarioKart-themed show—if you’re barhopping your way through downtown, hit the star power and high-tail it down East Congress to Social.

Friday, October 28, 9 p.m., free, 21+