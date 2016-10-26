The Bay Street experiment is over. Now what? 

NOW THAT the pedestrian safety demonstration project has concluded, it’s safe to say it was a resounding success. Wait. Did you think I was talking about Bay Street? The annual Picnic in the Park concert on Oct. 4 seems like a…
The classes are free and all participants will receive a free bike light set. Those who take the class will learn methods for avoiding crashes, protecting against bike theft, and selecting the safest routes.
The classes are free and all participants will receive a free bike light set. Those who take the class will learn methods for avoiding crashes, protecting against bike theft, and selecting the safest routes.