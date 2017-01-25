January 25, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Charlie Fog Band & A Lowcountry Boil Benefitting HUGS @Tubby's Tank House 

By

Latest in Music

  • Malcolm Holcombe @The Sentient Bean

  • Malcolm Holcombe @The Sentient Bean

    Holcombe’s gruff and smoky, welcoming rasp carries insightful stories and evocative poetic turns complemented by guitar fingerpicking, strings, and an artistic presence that demands attention
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • LITZ, Fletcher&rsquo;s Grove @Barrelhouse South

  • LITZ, Fletcher’s Grove @Barrelhouse South

    Using keyboards, saxophone, flute, bass, drums, guitar, percussion, effects, and vocals, the Gaithersburg, Maryland band is fueled by the chemistry of the brothers Litz—Austin, Logan, and Mike—at its center.
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • The Lark and the Loon @The Wormhole

  • The Lark and the Loon @The Wormhole

    With jaunty flair, fanciful charisma, and charming harmonies, the family band’s sure to put a smile on your face
    • by Anna Chandler
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • More »
click to enlarge bandpage-charliefogband-20.jpg

GET elbow-to-elbow with your neighbors and friends to peel some shrimp and raise money for HUGS (Heads-Up Guidance Services).

Tubby’s Tank House has organized a fundraiser for the Lowcountry non-profit, which provides therapeutic and vocational counseling to disadvantaged children and adults. HUGS’ primary fundraiser was cancelled due to Hurricane Matthew, so Tubby’s is throwing an unforgettable bash so the organization can continue providing their services.

As you peel shrimp and nosh potatoes, corn, and sausage, The Charlie Fog Band will get the crowd going. Savannah’s beloved Grateful Dead tribute band plays everything from the hits to the deep cuts.

Save some cash for the raffle! Tubby’s has collected many high-end donations from companies including Cannon Medspa, downtown design leader 24e, Savannah Yoga Barre, and many more.

Friday, January 27, 6 p.m., $20 admission (includes food), all-ages

Tags: , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 01.24.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation