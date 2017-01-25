The Charlie Fog Band & A Lowcountry Boil Benefitting HUGS @Tubby's Tank House 

click to enlarge

GET elbow-to-elbow with your neighbors and friends to peel some shrimp and raise money for HUGS (Heads-Up Guidance Services).

Tubby’s Tank House has organized a fundraiser for the Lowcountry non-profit, which provides therapeutic and vocational counseling to disadvantaged children and adults. HUGS’ primary fundraiser was cancelled due to Hurricane Matthew, so Tubby’s is throwing an unforgettable bash so the organization can continue providing their services.

As you peel shrimp and nosh potatoes, corn, and sausage, The Charlie Fog Band will get the crowd going. Savannah’s beloved Grateful Dead tribute band plays everything from the hits to the deep cuts.

Save some cash for the raffle! Tubby’s has collected many high-end donations from companies including Cannon Medspa, downtown design leader 24e, Savannah Yoga Barre, and many more.

Friday, January 27, 6 p.m., $20 admission (includes food), all-ages