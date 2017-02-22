The Fabulous Krewe of Equinox Orchestra Mardi Gras @Tybee Post Theater 

click to enlarge

NATIONAL sensation and hometown favorites The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra are getting back to their roots! Louisiana natives Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson will lead their dynamic band in a tribute to their home state tradition this weekend.

The party kicks off with a VIP Mardi Gras gala complete with complimentary cocktails, Cajun hors d’oeuvres, naturally, king cake. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in Mardi Gras fashion—purple, green, gold, or parade-ready costumes are welcome.

After the gala, head into the Theater to hear the best of the Great American Songbook as performed by the tremendously talented, always-entertaining Orchestra.

Saturday, February 25, gala at 7 p.m., concert at 8 p.m., $50 for both, $25-30 concert only