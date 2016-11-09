The Funk Ark @Congress Street Social Club 

click to enlarge

THE Funk Ark is making its Savannah debut this weekend, but it’s a Hostess City return for frontman Will Rast. The Daptone Records keyboardist has been coming to Savannah since he was just eight years old, performing at Jazz’d and the now-defunct Kokopelli’s with his jazz quartet. The late Ben Tucker had a tremendous influence on young Rast. The legendary bassist even invited Rast to join him onstage numerous times, and the two stayed close until Tucker’s tragic death.

The Funk Ark employs an instrumental afro jam sound with jazz and funk influences. With composer and keyboardist Rast at the helm, the band commands a unique, time-traveling sound that evokes the greats while adding modern, avant-garde flourishes.

Saturday, November 12, 9 p.m., free, 21+