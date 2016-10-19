October 19, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Georgia Flood @Congress Street Social Club 

By
click to enlarge flood1-1.jpg

Latest in Music

YOU'LL hear The Peach State all over The Georgia Flood’s sound. Brothers Brooks Mason and Lane Kelly got their start playing rock 'n’ roll and blues music, and those influences show through their rootsy sound with a certain Southern air.

The kids have been playing since they were 7 and 10 years old; their first gigs were in biker clubs and dive bars, where they played songs inspired by Derek Trucks, The White Stripes, and classics like Jimi Hendrix. Over the years, their sound has grown into a mature, harmonious, toughed-out, soulful brand of melodic rock ‘n ‘roll.

Most recently, the band paid tribute to beloved Southerners Alabama Shakes with a cover of “Hold On”—give it a spin on Spotify in anticipation of their Social Club show.

Friday, October 21, 9 p.m., free, 21+

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 10.18.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation