The Georgia Flood @Congress Street Social Club 

YOU'LL hear The Peach State all over The Georgia Flood’s sound. Brothers Brooks Mason and Lane Kelly got their start playing rock 'n’ roll and blues music, and those influences show through their rootsy sound with a certain Southern air.

The kids have been playing since they were 7 and 10 years old; their first gigs were in biker clubs and dive bars, where they played songs inspired by Derek Trucks, The White Stripes, and classics like Jimi Hendrix. Over the years, their sound has grown into a mature, harmonious, toughed-out, soulful brand of melodic rock ‘n ‘roll.

Most recently, the band paid tribute to beloved Southerners Alabama Shakes with a cover of “Hold On”—give it a spin on Spotify in anticipation of their Social Club show.

Friday, October 21, 9 p.m., free, 21+