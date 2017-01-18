The Good, The Bad, and Section 8-3024 

IF YOU are a property rights advocate, Section 8-3024 of the Zoning Code of the City of Savannah is ugly. If you’re an entrepreneur, Section 8-3024 could be crippling. That is, if you think 8-3024 means what the City of Savannah says…
The ordinance was written by and for the entrenched interests of downtown property owners, seeking to preserve their dominance in the short-term rental market, and hoteliers seeking to limit the growth of new, competing supply in a market where they are already concerned with over-building.