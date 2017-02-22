February 22, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

The Groove Orient @Barrelhouse South 

Florida rockers The Groove Orient bring their experimental rock sound to Barrelhouse this Thursday. With deep grooves, jazz-inspired improvisation, and elements of funk, the band has become a favorite for jam band fans.

The band recently debuted a second EP, “Generation Y,” that continues to show off the technical chops and unpredictable arrangements of Orlando Weekly’s “Best Experimental Band” of 2014 and “Best Jazz Band” of 2015.

Thursday, February 23, 10:30 p.m., free, 21+

