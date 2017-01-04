January 04, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

The High Divers, Pony League, Isaac Smith @The Jinx 

ENJOY a showcase of great Southern songwriting at The Jinx this weekend.

Savannah’s own Isaac Smith, accompanied by Ethan Stewart on lead guitar, Robert Britton Saunders on drums, and Phillip Reynolds Price on keys, will pay a warm Hostess City welcome to Atlanta’s Pony League and Charleston’s The High Divers.

Pony League make sweeping, summertime kind of rollicking alt-country with (they’d call it “Piano Punk” themselves). Honey-laden guitar leads swell over punchy snares and hooky melodies. Check out their tune “Harder Than A Rick Ankiel,” an ode to former Atlanta Braves pitcher turned out fielder Rick Ankiel. That tune came out on Bear Kids Recordings as a cassingle with “Bad Habit,” a gently catchy number, on the flip side.

The High Divers ain’t strangers to Savannah, though this is their first gig at The Jinx, and it’s always a pleasure to see them return. Their brand of Americana is a Jeff Tweedy-meets-Neil Young-meets-Tom Petty kind of greatness that’s earned them accolades and praise through relentless touring and promotion.

Saturday, January 7, show at 9 p.m., $10, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

