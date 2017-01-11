January 11, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

The House of Gunt Presents: Blessed @The Jinx 

By

Third time’s the charm, and House of Gunt has charmed, stunned, and riveted audiences twice over with their annual Blessed show. At this rate, the Jinx "megachurch" performance is a Savannah tradition, but our leading drag collective is about to turn tradition upside down, put a hex on it, and send it out into the night.

Falling on Friday the 13th, Blessed features “sermons” from H.O.G.’s own Influenza Mueller, Toyota Mitsubishi, Rachel Fauxrelle, Lavender Mist, Rainé Rainé, Anita Shavé, Biqtch Puddin, LaZanya Ontré, Kia Sedona, Edna Allan Hoe, Aphrodykey Hoe, and Vegina George, along with guests Brigitte Bidet of Tossed Salad ATL and Rebel Belle of The Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue.

C Powers handles the music, Andrew Gauthé heads up stagecraft, and Greg Hornak will create spellbinding visuals to complete the experience. The Transdenominational Order at the Nega Church of the House of Gunt is calling for you.

Friday, January 13, doors at 10 p.m., performances at 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., $5, 21+

