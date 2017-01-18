The Lark and the Loon @The Wormhole 

click to enlarge

Americana! Sea shanties! Irish dance tunes! Delta blues! Piedmont blues! Jazz! Country! The Lark and the Loon love it all and effortlessly weave genres together for a unique take on roots music.

Featuring eastern Montana native Rocky Steen-Rolfzen, an alum of the rock touring circuit, and Jeff Rolfzen, a banjo, harmonica, and guitar player, the duo fuse their strengths as solo artists into a multi-instrument-wielding live show. With jaunty flair, fanciful charisma, and charming harmonies, the family band’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Thursday, January 19, 9 p.m., 18+