January 18, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

The Lark and the Loon @The Wormhole 

By

click to enlarge music-bandpage_lark_alt-19.jpg

Americana! Sea shanties! Irish dance tunes! Delta blues! Piedmont blues! Jazz! Country! The Lark and the Loon love it all and effortlessly weave genres together for a unique take on roots music.

Featuring eastern Montana native Rocky Steen-Rolfzen, an alum of the rock touring circuit, and Jeff Rolfzen, a banjo, harmonica, and guitar player, the duo fuse their strengths as solo artists into a multi-instrument-wielding live show. With jaunty flair, fanciful charisma, and charming harmonies, the family band’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Thursday, January 19, 9 p.m., 18+

