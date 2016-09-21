The Marcus King Band @Barrelhouse South 

click to enlarge

PROLIFIC 20-year-old Marcus King takes a unique approach to roots music with his band—and the South Carolina guitarist and songwriter is poised to strike it big.

Raised on the blues by a musician father, King played alongside his old man as a kid. In 2015, he embarked on a career of his own, infusing funk and R&B elements into his Americana sound. Live, the multitalented King wields pedal steel and lap steel guitars, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar alongside drummer Jack Ryan, bassist Stephen Campbell, keyboardist Matt Jennings, sax player Dean Mitchell, and trumpet player and trombonist Justin Johnson.

The band’s self-titled album was produced by Warren Haynes (a longtime admirer of King’s work) and features the one and only Derek Trucks on lead single “Self-Hatred.” The Marcus King Band comes out on October 7 on legendary Fantasy Records, home to Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tony Bennett, and more.

Thursday, September 22, 10 p.m., free, 21+