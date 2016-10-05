The politics of the Pirate Fest 

IT’S AN election year, so anything is possible. The usual: Johnny Depp lookalikes and a goat named Josephine. The unusual: time-traveling Scotsmen and cucumber sake.

But don’t expect Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton to don an eyepatch and stagger their way down the Strand this weekend.

“That would be the thing I’ve never seen at Pirate Fest: politics,” says organizer Jenny Orr, who’s been involved in some fashion with the annual Tybee gathering since its inception 12 years ago.

“The thing about pirates: They only care about the beer, the rum, and the show.”

There will be plenty of that to go around between the 2016 Tybee Pirate Fest’s Buccaneer Ball Thursday night at the Crab Shack and when the petting zoo packs up Sunday afternoon.

Speaking of the petting zoo: Josephine, Orr’s miniature goat, was actually born there six years ago, the day before the festival opened, and has been participating in the pirate pet costume contest ever since (there’s one Saturday for human kids, too).

“Everyone’s got a crazy story about it,” Orr recalls. “I’ve seen pigs, a lady who every year dresses up her big yellow lab.”

Last year’s Pirate Fest saw a sea change in adding a $5 wristband zone for alcohol consumption (think Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration), and that practice will continue this weekend. ‘

With 1,900 wristbands sold in 2015 versus just one arrest reported by Tybee police in the festival’s four-day period, Orr explains, “The wristband sales did a lot to offset the cleanup and security costs. We do an 80-20 split with the city, so the festival took in well over $7,000 to help out.”

So what’s new in 2016? Plenty. Friday night will feature a mouthful of an event, the I Walked the Plank Bud Light Pirate Pub Crawl, which will look familiar to historic district residents if you subtract the peglegs.

Visit at least six of 14 participating bars and restaurants, imbibe generously, win a T-shirt, a koozy or possibly other prizes.

While you can still walk straight, take a detour over to the main stage area at 9:15 p.m. to catch Jimmy Buffett cover band A1A. Saturday night, Grammy-winning blues artist Delbert McClinton will be on the stage, followed by a fireworks show.

If you’re looking for more than beer and rum, the Pirate Fest drink menu will be “a little more sophisticated this year,” Orr promises.

Australia-based Yellow Tail will have a wine tent (we assume the wine will come from bottles, not barrels), and there will be a variety of sake cocktails to try: cucumber and Bloody Mary mix, coconut and pineapple.

Pirates, after all, are world travelers, and some of them have exotic tastes.

Along those lines: Prepare for the Scottish invasion. A way-too-under-the-radar event is also storming the Georgia coast this weekend, and it’s plotting to merge with Pirate Fest.

Outlandish Gatherings, an international group of superfans obsessed with “Outlander”—Diana Gabaldon’s erotic, time-travel romp and the binge-worthy TV series of the same name—will descend upon the riverfront Hyatt Regency on Friday.

On Saturday, they’ll bus 350-plus participants to Tybee to take part in the pirate parade and later throw a private party at the Tybee Island Light Station, where two cast members from the Stars series will make an appearance (sadly, not Caitriona Balfe or Sam Heughan).

If kilts aren’t your thing, here’s a new twist for the whole family: Pirate Fest’s usual carnival featuring a ferris wheel, merry-go-round, bounce house and slides is moving just outside of the festival zone this year so parents who want to take their kids to those rides don’t have to pay full admission to the festival.

“We felt like moving it outside the festival area would make it more fun and accessible,” says Orr, noting most rides will run in the $3 to $5 range.

And if you can’t make it this weekend, the beachside carnival will continue Oct. 14 through 16.“This is my favorite event for the island, the best time to come to Tybee,” Orr adds.

“No one’s sat on the beach all day and is walking around with sand in their pants, or had too many cold ones in the sun. Everyone’s just so friendly and well-behaved.”

That being said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been shocked by anything I’ve seen,” she says. “It’s amazing how many people, adults, come dressed to the nines as pirates for three days straight. I hope we only see pirates like Anne Bonny or Johnnie Depp, though. Let’s keep the politics out of it.”

Jill Stein or Gary Johnson, maybe?

