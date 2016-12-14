December 14, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

The Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue Presents: Beauty & The Beat @The Jinx 

click to enlarge tease1-1.jpg

ROCK out with the stunning cast of Savannah Sweet Tease’s latest show! The burly fam will shake it to some of their favorite songs in this musical-themed event. The musical selections are just as eclectic and unique as the Teases themselves, and attendees of all tastes and palettes are sure to hear something that strikes their fancy.

The performers have offered a taste of what’s to come via their social media: Butt Reynolds will psychobilly everyone out as he grooves to The Cramps’ “Human Fly;” Friday’s guest, Athens star Coquette De Jour, will celebrate empowerment in a number set to to Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Grrrl;” Luna Noir will pay tribute to everyone’s favorite sexy English beat makers, Portishead; and fans can even pay respects to the Queen when Rebel Belle struts it to Beyoncé’s “Partition.”

There are two chances to catch the show with two guests—Dee Flowered and Coquette Du Jour—on both nights. Marty Milquetoast emcees. Savannah band Jeff Two-Names and the Born Agains will share the stage at Saturday’s show, concluding the band’s “International East Coast Tour” with their snarky, old-school pop-punk.

Fri., Dec. 16 and Sat., Dec. 17, doors 9 p.m., show 10 p.m., $10 general, $15 VIP, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

