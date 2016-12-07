December 07, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Thunder Snow Cone Variety Show @The Jinx 

SIDESHOW! Games! Burlesque! Thunder Snow Cone Variety Show has it all and then some. The Philadelphia-based saccharine circus brings its Krampus Katastrophe tour to Savannah this weekend with ice cream and cats for all.

Scarlett Storm, known as the "Mistress of Whimsy," boasts cotton-candy hair and head-to-toe glitter and throws sideshow and burlesque together with a flair for the outlandish.

Smurfasaur, the “clumsiest woman in all of show biz,” identifies as a Suicide Girl, alien, juggler, virtual alpaca farmer, and has a book project titled Potato Salad Across America in the works. How’s that for a Renaissance woman?

Both Scarlett and Smurfasaur appeared on the Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque tour and are favorites of the Southern Sideshow Hootenanny, San Francisco’s Hubba Hubba Revue, and the Philly Tattoo Convention. Perhaps you peeped them in Hustler, Inked, or Retro Lovely, or caught them onstage with Funny or Die’s Oddball tour, Slipknot’s Knotfest, Coney Island Rock ‘n’ Roll Road Show, or Cut Throat Freakshow?

The gals have the “8th Wonder of the World,” Titano Strongman, on the road with them. The world-record holding Feats of Strength specialist blows minds and bends the senses with his acts of fortitude. His skills have been showcased on America’s Got Talent, Oddities, National Geographic, and more.

Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue members Regina Lee Snatch and Butt Reynolds star as local guests.

Friday, December 9, doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m., $10, 21+

 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

