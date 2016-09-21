September 21, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday Night Opry @Trinity United Methodist Church 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge opry1-1.jpg

TRINITY Sanctuary Concerts are back! Enjoy live music in the gorgeous halls of Trinity United Methodist Church right on Telfair Square.

Charleston’s The High Divers kick off the series. The band has become a Savannah favorite due to their hooky choruses and warm stage presence—perhaps you saw them at Savannah Stopover or El-Rocko Lounge? The band’s take on roots-inspired Americana-pop brings to mind the best of Wilco, Tom Petty, and Neil Young.

City Hotel frontman Aaron Zimmer opens the evening with a special solo set, and Opry alums Pretend Sweethearts stop by en route home from a West Coast tour. Inspired by their travels, spirituality, and social justice, the duo’s sound is a melting pot of traditional music with bass, pedal steel, guitar, banjo, tambourine, and South American drums.

Thursday, September 22, 7 p.m., $10, all-ages

Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 09.26.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation