Thursday Night Opry @Trinity United Methodist Church 

TRINITY Sanctuary Concerts are back! Enjoy live music in the gorgeous halls of Trinity United Methodist Church right on Telfair Square.

Charleston’s The High Divers kick off the series. The band has become a Savannah favorite due to their hooky choruses and warm stage presence—perhaps you saw them at Savannah Stopover or El-Rocko Lounge? The band’s take on roots-inspired Americana-pop brings to mind the best of Wilco, Tom Petty, and Neil Young.

City Hotel frontman Aaron Zimmer opens the evening with a special solo set, and Opry alums Pretend Sweethearts stop by en route home from a West Coast tour. Inspired by their travels, spirituality, and social justice, the duo’s sound is a melting pot of traditional music with bass, pedal steel, guitar, banjo, tambourine, and South American drums.

Thursday, September 22, 7 p.m., $10, all-ages