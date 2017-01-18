Thursday Night Opry @Trinity UMC 

click to enlarge Dare Dukes performs

THURSDAY Night Opry is back with eight, count 'em, eight, of Georgia’s brightest singer-songwriters performing in the gorgeous intimate setting of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Many of the performers are familiar faces in the scene—you’ll find Rachael Shaner (whose debut solo album, Kingdoms Fall, is due in February), Coy Campbell, and Sarah Poole gigging and sharing their talents most weekends, while special guests Blake Rainey, Justin Hylton, and Jason Waller are shining stars of the Atlanta musical circuit.

Two rare performances make this Opry a unique treat. Many may know Dare Dukes for his dynamic work as leader of DEEP Savannah, but the multitalented father and philanthropist is also a stellar writer and songwriter, fetching several Best of Savannah awards in the past for his evocative narratives and folk stylings. These days, a performance from Dukes is a rare treat, so take advantage of this special appearance.

Kurtis Schumm is another community leader with musical talents. Tybeeans know Schumm as owner of Tybee Island Social Club, Tybee Island Fish Camp, and Bo Bien Hut, but before revolutionizing the Island’s food scene, Schumm was a professional musician and will share his gifts with the Opry crowd.

Thursday, January 19, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., $10, all-ages