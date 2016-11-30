November 30, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Tinmouth, The Gumps, Whaleboat @El-Rocko Lounge 

PHILADELPHIA-based band Tinmouth comes to town to play amid the golden-bathed glitz of El-Rocko Lounge. The trio writes jangly, tough-around-the-edges tunes rooted in solid pop hooks and washed in lo-fi fizz.

Tinmouth possesses a great knack for aggressive-yet-melodic attack in the manner of trailblazers like Mission of Burma with a loose, college-rock sensibility and approach. Shoegazey Whaleboat will help bring back that ‘90s sound to the stage, and The Gumps will keep the energy up with their rambunctious fun.

Wednesday, December 7, 8 p.m., free, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

