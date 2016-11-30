Tinmouth, The Gumps, Whaleboat @El-Rocko Lounge 

click to enlarge

PHILADELPHIA-based band Tinmouth comes to town to play amid the golden-bathed glitz of El-Rocko Lounge. The trio writes jangly, tough-around-the-edges tunes rooted in solid pop hooks and washed in lo-fi fizz.

Tinmouth possesses a great knack for aggressive-yet-melodic attack in the manner of trailblazers like Mission of Burma with a loose, college-rock sensibility and approach. Shoegazey Whaleboat will help bring back that ‘90s sound to the stage, and The Gumps will keep the energy up with their rambunctious fun.

CS

Wednesday, December 7, 8 p.m., free, 21+