November 16, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tybee City Limits with Kris Youmans Band, The Josh Sanders Band, Anders Thomsen @Tybee Post Theater 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge tybee1-1.jpg

FINISH your weekend off with a trip to Tybee to hear some top-notch musicianship.

Catch The Kris Youmans Band in the spotlight—they’re currently finalists for the 2016 Georgia Country Music Awards. The Newnan, Georgia-based band revolves around the rootsy songwriting of Savannah native Youmans. The hometown hero blends country tradition and breezy Southern arrangements to spin memorable melodies with Warren “Barefoot Slim” Hall on steel guitar, David Puett on guitar, Jonathan Hill on bass, and Jesse Jordan on drums.

Faulkville native Josh Sanders is currently based in Nashville. He brings his trio to Tybee City Limits to show off their Southern Rock, blues, and folk fusion. With influences ranging from Led Zeppelin to Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Ray Charles, expect to hear a little country blended into the band’s all-American sound.

Anders Thomsen, guitar slinger extraordinaire, will share some solo tunes to open the evening.

Sunday, November 20, 7 p.m., $15, all-ages

Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 11.15.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation