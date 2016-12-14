Tybee Post Theater Gala @Tybee Post Theater 

click to enlarge

GET gussied up for a gala! Donning your finest frock for a good cause can (understandably) cost a pretty penny, but Tybee Post Theater’s big fundraiser offers tiered ticket pricing so everyone can get in on the fun.

George Gee Swing Orchestra will make it an evening to remember with big band swing and ‘40s swankiness. Gee and his bandmates have a knack for performing diverse musical selections with show-stopping flair—listen for rock, soul, and even a little roadhouse boogie.

The esteemed Gee is a New York staple, making weekly appearances at the world-famous Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center and leading the house band at Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club every Tuesday for almost 20 years.

Before the dancin’ begins, VIP ticketholders can enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music, and a dazzling holiday ambience under the big tent outside. Make sure to get a sip of the Post’s special hot mulled gluhwein, sure to put a little warm shimmy in your step.

Friday, December 16, gala begins at 7 p.m., concert begins at 8 p.m., $25 for concert tickets only, $50 for concert and pre-show gala, $30 for premium front-of-the-house seats