Tybee's Got Talent @Tybee Post Theater 

BEACH BUMS unite to celebrate their many creative abilities at the annual Tybee’s Got Talent! competition. This is the second year the resurrected event has been held at the Post Theater, and there will be plenty of fun entertain folks all night long.

2016’s winner, Cody Gay, will open the show. Gay, a Post Theater staff member, found success as a singer performing in Las Vegas bands like Poperazzi and Fuse. He has accompanied the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Pops Symphony Orchestra, and more. Gay’s performance kicks off a night full of singing, dancing, a Beach Chair Brigade, and even puppeteering from Mallory Pearce.

Expect a neck-and-neck, yet friendly, competition: with up to $300 in cash prizes, a panel of celebrity judges, and Renee de Rossett and Kim Trammell hosting, it’s on!

Friday, September 23, 7 p.m., $10, all-ages

