November 30, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Uncommon Nasa, Dope KNife, Skech185, Cunabear @The Sentient Bean 

uncommon1-1.jpg

AMP UP your hump day with an all-ages bill of eclectic hip-hop from across the country. Locals Dope KNife and Cunabear join New York City’s Uncommon Nasa, the "Professor of Progressive Hip-Hop."

Uncommon Nasa has made deep cuts in the fringe hip-hop scene of New York. The emcee prefers to be known simply as a writer, crafting texturally layered beats, chopping samples from vinyl and his own live instrumental recordings, and challenging his listeners.

A legend of underground NYC hip-hop, Nasa is a multitalented music guru, working as both a producer, engineer, and founder of his own label, Uncommon Records. He’s always working and collaborating, and his latest team-up, an album with Short Fuze called Autonomy Music, has received rave reviews from hip-hop critics and bigwigs like Huffington Post alike.

Skech185, joining Uncommon Nasa on tour, just released an album with longtime collaborator Analog(ue) Tape Dispenser as War Church. Their album Gunship Diplomacy is an essential piece of art in these politically charged times with its intense lyricism and dark-yet-danceable beats.

Wednesday, December 7, 7 p.m., $5, all-ages

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

