Valen-tunes with Kim Michael Polote and David Duckworth @Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah 

Get in the spirit of the season with two of Savannah’s finest players and a program of romantic music.

Kim Michael Polote’s entrancing voice will dazzle audiences while David Duckworth accompanies her on piano. Polote, dubbed “Savannah’s Own Fabulous Vocalist,” is a Savanah native and recipient of the American Traditions Competition Gold Metal, placing her in the upper echelon of national vocal talent.

Accompanist Duckworth began his formal training when he was just five years old. He’s performed with Pittsburgh’s internationally-acclaimed Boilermakers, a New Orleans-style jazz band. Duckworth has released ten albums of his own arrangements.

The duo’s sparkling skills and vivacious stage personas are the perfect formula for a memorable pre-Valentine date night.

Saturday, February 11, doors at 3:30 p.m., show at 4 p.m., $20, age 13+