Warm Coats & Smiles: Pajama Party @The Wormhole 

A variety of local musicians have joined together to give back to their community this holiday season.

On Friday, funk/reggae rock band XuluProphet, Lowcountry Oscillations DJs, Colonial FX and dance/hoop troupe The Stardust Pixxies will all perform while collecting items to be distributed to children in need.

Wintertime poverty affects an overwhelming number of Savannahians and youth. XuluProphet invites attendees to bring one toy, a child-size cold weather item, or $5 donation to the event. All items will be collected and distributed to children in need by Loop It Up Savannah and partnering organizations.

Friday, December 16, 9 p.m., no entry fee (bring items to donate), 21+