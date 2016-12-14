Warm Coats & Smiles: Pajama Party @The Wormhole 

A variety of local musicians have joined together to give back to their community this holiday season.
On Friday, funk/reggae rock band XuluProphet, Lowcountry Oscillations DJs, Colonial FX and dance/hoop troupe The Stardust Pixxies will all perform while collecting items to be distributed to children in need.
Wintertime poverty affects an overwhelming number of Savannahians and youth. XuluProphet invites attendees to bring one toy, a child-size cold weather item, or $5 donation to the event. All items will be collected and distributed to children in need by Loop It Up Savannah and partnering organizations.
Friday, December 16, 9 p.m., no entry fee (bring items to donate), 21+
@ The Jinx – Sludge champions Crowbar come to town with acclaimed metal act… (more)
@ The Sentient Bean – A poetry and music open mic with an emphasis on… (more)
UU proudly supports its excellent music component, lead by the very talented and versatile Kelly…
Please inform us as to exactly where on UGA's large campus the December 4th meeting…
Please inform us as to exactly where on UGA's large campus the December 4th meeting…