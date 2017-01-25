Will Downing, Avery*Sunshine @The Lucas Theatre 

click to enlarge

THE Prince of Sophisticated Soul himself is coming to Savannah! Will Downing, one of the most dinstictive voices in R&B, brings his famous baritone to The Lucas stage this weekend. Downing has released 19 albums in his 28-year career; 2016’s Black Pearls was his first full-length album in six years, featuring Downing's take on hits from Chaka Khan, Deniece Williams, Randy Crawford, Cherrelle, Jean Carne, Phyllis Hyman, and more.

Mercurial singer and composer Avery*Sunshine weaves soul, gospel, jazz, and R&B into her own signature sound. From Broadway to the Democratic National Convention, Sunshine is an in-demand performer known for her dynamic vocal range and transfixing live performance.

Friday, January 27, 8 p.m., $40-90 via savannahboxoffice.com, all-ages